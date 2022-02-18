Marshawn Lynch talks to Conan O’Brien about the physicality of NFL play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marshawn Lynch
    Marshawn Lynch
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shaun Alexander
    Shaun Alexander
    American football player

The Seahawks have had rostered some superb running backs over the years. While Shaun Alexander is to date the only league MVP in franchise history, the fanbase’s favorite is Marshawn Lynch, who helped Seattle reach its only Super Bowl victory. At his best, Lynch dominated with a will to push through tackles and add extra yards after contact.

Watch Lynch talk with Conan O’Brien about how physically punishing playing in the NFL can be (NSFW).

Related

Marshawn Lynch targeted by Amazon for 'more relaxed' Thursday Night Football show

List

Seahawks: Who are the top 11 rushing leaders in franchise history?

Recommended Stories