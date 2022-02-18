Marshawn Lynch talks to Conan O’Brien about the physicality of NFL play
The Seahawks have had rostered some superb running backs over the years. While Shaun Alexander is to date the only league MVP in franchise history, the fanbase’s favorite is Marshawn Lynch, who helped Seattle reach its only Super Bowl victory. At his best, Lynch dominated with a will to push through tackles and add extra yards after contact.
Watch Lynch talk with Conan O’Brien about how physically punishing playing in the NFL can be (NSFW).
