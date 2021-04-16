In December, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch told Conan O’Brien he would unretire for a contender and that teams had shown interest.

Lynch shared more details during a recent interview with ESPN.

“I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. That’s who I was talking to,” Lynch told ESPN, via joebucsfan.com.

The Bucs signed veteran LeSean McCoy last July 30 and signed veteran Leonard Fournette on Sept. 7. McCoy played only 116 snaps in the regular season and only two snaps in the postseason, while Fournette played 383 snaps in the regular season and 201 in the postseason.

McCoy hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but it appears headed that direction. Fournette re-signed with the Bucs, who also have added Giovani Bernard.

Lynch, who turns 35 next week, has not played since 2019 when he returned in time to play in Week 17 and then two postseason games for the Seahawks. Lynch initially retired in 2016 but returned to play for the Raiders in 2017-18.

Marshawn Lynch talked to Tom Brady, Bucs about a return last season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk