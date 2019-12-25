Marshawn Lynch has still got it

With the return of Beast Mode bring a number of question marks with it.

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing for the NFC West Division vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

It's Week 17 and the playoffs are on the horizon. Teams should be ramping up and playing their best football right now.

Except, for the Seattle Seahawks, they're going to be integrating two "new" running backs into the fold.

With Lynch returning, people were pointing to his age to the fact that he's been out of the league for a year.

This video posted on Twitter that should help put some of that anxiety to rest.

And how are Marshawn Lynch's feet at age 33? Glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

And what about the strain put on Lynch's body? Will he be prepared to take a hit?

Well...

Don't believe me? Here's @tareqazim trying to make up for the 14 months Marshawn Lynch didn't get hit. pic.twitter.com/OEXWNR9ZJY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Of course, an NFL game is more than a controlled workout, but these videos shed light into the fact that Lynch hasn't just been sitting around doing nothing but eating Skittles.

Sunday night's game should be electric.

