Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem, Dez Bryant stands

Nothing changed as the national anthem played at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. Marshawn Lynch sat in front of the Gatorade coolers on the Raiders’ sideline, and Dez Bryant stood next to Jason Garrett with his hand on his heart.

Lynch now has sat for all three Raiders’ preseason games, though he has yet to state his reasons.

Bryant now has stood for all three Cowboys’ preseason games. He expressed frustration last week for criticism he’s received for choosing to stand for the anthem and stating his reasons for doing so.

The Cowboys star receiver made it clear he did not intend to involve himself in the contentious anthem debate, recently tweeting that “whatever they got going on with that, that’s them . . . I don’t really have nothing to say about that.” It ignited a social media backlash.

Bryant tried to clear the air Thursday, explaining he cares about racial injustice and wants to be a positive role model.

Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never ordered his players to stand for the anthem, he made it clear last week he believes they should. No Cowboys player has protested during the anthem since the start of last season.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”