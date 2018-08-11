Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem in Raiders' preseason opener
Marshawn Lynch sat down with his standing teammates surrounding him while the national anthem played Friday night at the Coliseum in the Raiders' preseason opener vs. the Lions.
The Raiders' running back took a seat during the national anthem in all games last season as well.
Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem as he did all last year
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) August 11, 2018
No other Raiders protested soical and racial injustices on Friday night.
Once the game started, Beast Mode was engaged and off to the races.
This run was called back...
But OKAY, @MoneyLynch. 😱 #DETvsOAK
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ugS2brJHvT
— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2018
Unfortunately, the 60-yard touchdown did not count. Raiders first-round pick Kolton Miller was called for holding.