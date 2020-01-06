Marshawn Lynch shows glimpses of vintage Beast Mode in Seahawks win vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Seahawks fans have already gotten far more than they ever could have bargained for when Seattle decided to bring back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch scored a one-yard touchdown against the 49ers in his first game back. His encore in the Wild Card Round was even more impressive. Lynch, as was the case in Week 17, didn't have much room to operate. Thus, his numbers were pedestrian once again.

Lynch ran for just seven yards on six carries and added two receptions for 25 yards. But there were three plays where Lynch left his mark on the Seahawks 17-9 win over the Eagles.

His 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was vintage Beast Mode. Lynch got stopped after three yards initially before a remarkable second effort powered him over the goal line.

Lynch's two receptions were just as physical. His first, just a 5-yarder, was capped by throwing Malcolm Jenkins to the ground as he went out of bounds. His second, a 20-yarder in the third quarter, was even more impressive. Lynch took off down the right sideline on a short dump off from Wilson. Just before running out of bounds, he hit Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox with a vicious stiff arm. Two plays later, Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard touchdown.

"It was classic. He's tough, and then he just doesn't stop," Pete Carroll said postgame. "He keeps his legs churning and fighting and clawing and scratching and finishing like that (is what he does). I love it when he's out in the open field, too. On the flat route that he caught, just to see him get the old stiff arm on again."

Lynch's return has provided a mix of nostalgia that Seahawks fans yearned for and production that is making a positive impact for his team. Seattle will need Lynch to continue to be a factor in the Divisional Round next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

