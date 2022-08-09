Marshawn Lynch to serve as ‘special correspondent’ for Seahawks

Breaking news:

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The product on the field for the Seattle Seahawks will likely take a big step backwards this year. However, in the absence of Russell Wilson or any realistic hope of winning a playoff game, the team will have a few franchise legends helping to improve their off-the-field product this season.

In addition to fan favorites Michael Bennett and Michael Robinson joining the preseason broadcast team, Seattle says Marshawn Lynch will serve as a “special correspondent” later this season and will produce creative content on a variety of projects.

We can’t wait to see what the team has cooked up for Lynch. Suffice to say it will be appointment viewing.

For now, we leave you with his impression of Darth Vader.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

