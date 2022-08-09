Marshawn Lynch to serve as ‘special correspondent’ for Seahawks

The product on the field for the Seattle Seahawks will likely take a big step backwards this year. However, in the absence of Russell Wilson or any realistic hope of winning a playoff game, the team will have a few franchise legends helping to improve their off-the-field product this season.

In addition to fan favorites Michael Bennett and Michael Robinson joining the preseason broadcast team, Seattle says Marshawn Lynch will serve as a “special correspondent” later this season and will produce creative content on a variety of projects.

Seahawks announce broadcast team for their preseason games. Seahawks also announce that later this season, Marshawn Lynch will also act as a special correspondent for the team, where he will produce creative content for a variety of projects. pic.twitter.com/nqcYzSE2S1 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2022

We can’t wait to see what the team has cooked up for Lynch. Suffice to say it will be appointment viewing.

For now, we leave you with his impression of Darth Vader.

Bruh we need Marshawn Lynch to voice over Darth Vader in the next Star Wars movie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BcrwYg1sSl — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 3, 2022

