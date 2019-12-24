Marshawn Lynch see the signal, answers the call

The Seattle Seahawks need help and Marshawn Lynch is here to see if he can come to the rescue.

The Seahawks are in dire need of help at running back after losing Chris Carson to hip injury, C.J. Prosise to a broken arm and Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL. Travis Homer, Seattle's fourth-string back, is the only other player currently listed on the roster at the running back position. Seattle signed Robert Turbin, Lynch's former backup, to fill one of those roster spots Monday.

Beastmode officially is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks have an agreement, and Seattle has a new RB to line up against SF during Sunday night's NFC-West-deciding showdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

It only seemed fitting to turn Lynch's return into a comic book picture.

Lynch played in Seattle from 2010-2015, where he made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances. He was also apart of the Seahawks team to win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. In his five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch had 1,457 carries for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The legendary Beast Quake struck on January 8, 2011, but it could strike again as soon as Sunday, as the Seahawks fight for the NFC West crown in a battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

