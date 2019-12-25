Merry New Year: Marshawn Lynch says 19 words to media before exiting

Let’s just say Marshawn Lynch didn’t make an epic return to the Seattle Seahawks just so he could talk to the media.

Fresh off signing a deal to end his retirement one more time and join the Seahawks after injuries ravaged their running back depth chart, the veteran running back held his first official news conference with the team on Tuesday.

All it took was one question for Lynch to call it a day.

A transcript of the exchange:

What brought you back this time- Happy holidays, Merry New Year, y’all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back. Thank you.

Lynch ain’t wrong. He is definitely back, though 19 words is more than double the word count of “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” He’ll have to work on that before we can really say he’s back in prime form.

In the meantime, we can just marvel at Lynch’s newest catchphrase, “Merry New Year.”

Beast Mode is back, ladies and gentlemen. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Seahawks needed Lynch badly

The Seahawks definitely weren’t planning to bring back the 33-year-old Lynch even a few weeks ago, but a catastrophic string of injuries at running back forced them into making a move that delighted fans across the country.

First, No. 2 running back and former first-rounder Rashaad Penny went down with a torn ACL in Week 14. Then, the Seahawks were hit with a double whammy of starter Chris Carson’s fractured hip and No. 3 C.J. Prosise’s broken arm in Week 17. That trio represented all but 52 of the Seahawks’ 1,724 rushing yards from running backs this season, and all but 34 snaps at the position this season.

Enter Lynch, as well as fellow former Seahawk Robert Turbin. If either of them are able to play like their old forms, that would be a massive boost to the Seahawks’ postseason hopes.

