Marshawn Lynch will have Seahawks full game plan at his disposal vs. Eagles

Pete Carroll admitted that nobody was quite sure what to expect from Marshawn Lynch in his return to football. On one hand, it's hard to doubt Beast Mode, but on another, it was still a 33-year-old running back playing in his first game in 14 months.

Lynch ran the ball 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 17. Most of his production came in the second half as Lynch rattled off back-to-back runs of eight and 15 yards. He also scored a 1-yard touchdown by leaping over the goal line.

He told reporters postgame that he felt himself get his legs over the final two quarters. That momentum has apparently carried into this most recent week of practice. Carroll expected Lynch to come out of the game sore and banged up. Instead, the running back has been all systems go.

"He had a really good week. It seemed like it was really smooth for him all the way throughout," Carroll said. "I'm a little surprised at that, I thought maybe it would take more of a toll in the first game, but it didn't. We're in good shape."

The mystery is gone. The Seahawks knows what to expect from Lynch on Sunday as half of Seattle's 1-2 punch along with rookie Travis Homer.

"It really does feel different than a week ago at this time," Carroll said. "We didn't know what was going to happen."

The other benefit of this week is that Lynch now has a grasp of Seattle's full offensive playbook. The Seahawks won't have to pick and choose certain runs and play calls to use with Lynch. He'll be able to operate in the full game plan against the Eagles on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

"He can do everything we're doing," Carroll said.

Brian Schottenheimer went into a little more detail about Lynch's comfort level.

"I think the playbook is a little more open with him in terms of the things that we can do," Schottenheimer said on Thursday. "I think he's a little more comfortable. We kind of got what we wanted out of him in terms of the number of plays, 24 or whatever it was. He's much more comfortable this week, so there's things he can do from a pass protection standpoint. Obviously, something that he maybe wasn't very comfortable with last week.

"It's week two, a week that he's more comfortable with the terminology and just kind of playing the position with the guys that we got, especially the blocking unit up front. It's a big part for the back is how the holes get opened up and the combination blocks. They look a little bit different than maybe they did when he was doing it a couple years ago."

All that doesn't guarantee Lynch will play more than the 23 snaps he played against the 49ers, but it suggests that his reps should be more productive. Expect to see Travis Homer (10 carries for 62 yards in Week 17) get the start once again and then rotate with Lynch throughout the game on Sunday.

