Marshawn Lynch on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: ‘He is a psychologist’

It takes a lot of skills to be a successful head coach in the NFL. Some of the greatest offensive and defensive minds burn out when they step up into the big chair. Truth is, it takes a master motivator to get the most out of any team no matter how much you know about the Xs and Os.

Good newsa: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll does it as well as anybody. Watch Marshawn Lynch and LenDale White talk about Carroll’s ability to motivate and manipulate his players.

Is #Seahawks head honcho Pete Carroll a legendary coach, or legendary manipulator? 🤔⁣

⁣

LenDale White & Marshawn Lynch weigh in 👀⁣

⁣

Watch & Subscribe → https://t.co/0UmpVMqz9j pic.twitter.com/DaaO0EABgc — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 19, 2023

