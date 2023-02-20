Marshawn Lynch on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: ‘He is a psychologist’

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

It takes a lot of skills to be a successful head coach in the NFL. Some of the greatest offensive and defensive minds burn out when they step up into the big chair. Truth is, it takes a master motivator to get the most out of any team no matter how much you know about the Xs and Os.

Good newsa: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll does it as well as anybody. Watch Marshawn Lynch and LenDale White talk about Carroll’s ability to motivate and manipulate his players.

More Videos!

Josh Gordon shines in XFL debut for Seattle Sea Dragons

DK Metcalf dominates NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, wins MVP

Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen discusses defending Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories