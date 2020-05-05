Marshawn Lynch says he has been in talks with Seahawks about playing again

When the Seattle Seahawks were desperate at running back late last season, they got Marshawn Lynch to come out of retirement.

The same injuries that caused the Seahawks to call Lynch are still affecting the team, so maybe we haven’t seen the last of “Beast Mode” in the NFL.

Lynch told ESPN on Monday night that his representatives and the Seahawks have been talking. It might take a while before the situation clears up and the Seahawks know if they need Lynch — including whether the season starts on time — but it sounds possible.

There hasn’t been much free agent movement lately, probably due to uncertainty with how coronavirus restrictions could impact the season. That doesn’t mean teams and agents aren’t talking.

Lynch, who turned 34 on April 22, said his agent and the Seahawks have been in contact.





“Well, it's almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,’” Lynch told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, [I’m going to] keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s---, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much.”

The Seahawks could need some depth at running back. Chris Carson had season-ending hip surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the season but Rashaad Penny might not be, after he suffered a torn ACL that ended his 2019 season.

Marshawn Lynch returned late last season when the Seahawks needed depth at running back. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Lynch came back late last season

Lynch unretired last season after more than a year away from the game. When his final season with the Oakland Raiders ended, everyone thought that was it. But Lynch is never predictable.

Lynch wasn’t that effective upon his return, gaining 34 yards on 12 carries in his lone regular-season game and 33 yards on 18 carries in two playoff games. He’s not going to be the dominant back he was in his prime. Though last season he didn’t have much advance warning. Maybe this time he’ll have more notice before the start of the season, if Seattle needs him.

Even if Lynch isn’t the same back he was a handful of years ago, it’s easy to agree: The NFL is more fun with “Beast Mode” in it.

