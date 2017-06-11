Marshawn Lynch rockets to top of jersey-sale list

When word first surfaced of retired running back Marshawn Lynch possibility un-retiring and joining the Raiders, it became obvious that his Silver and Black No. 24 would instantly become the hottest-selling jersey in the NFL. And it has.

As noted by the Twitter account @Hail_Pitt, Lynch had the No. 1 jersey for the month of May. The list got the attention of Pitt aficionados because Steelers rookie (and former Pitt) running back James Conner debuted at No. 11 on the list, higher than any other Steelers player.

Others of note include Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at No. 2, which is significant because wouldn’t anyone who wanted a Brady jersey have one by now? Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott finished at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the list of May sales.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson debuted at No. 5, the highest of all rookies — and a possible indication of the degree of patience Houstonians will have with starter Tom Savage, if he sputters in September.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands at No. 7, behind Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The rest of the top 10 consists of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at No. 8, Falcons receiver Julio Jones at No. 9, and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at No. 10.