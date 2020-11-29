Marshawn Lynch reveals unsurprisingly on-brand pre-game superstition

Ex-Raider Lynch's pre-game superstion was extremely on-brand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marshawn Lynch's pre-game routine was extremely befitting of Marshawn Lynch.

The Oakland native and former Raiders running back revealed to Peyton Manning on the latest episode of ESPN+'s "Peyton's Places" that he would take a shot of Hennessy before games.

Marshawn's pregame superstition involved a shot of what?! 😂



Peyton's Places Season 2 is officially here:

"My superstition was that I needed to have a shot, maybe a shot-and-a-half before every game," Lynch, who played 21 games for the Raiders in 2017 and '18, told Manning.

"There's a bar right there in the locker room in Seattle?" Manning later asked Lynch, who played parts of seven seasons with the Seahawks.

"No, I brought it in my backpack!" Lynch revealed.

Lynch handed out free turkeys for Thanksgiving in Hawaii last week, and he was in a similarly giving mood to Raiders fans last season ahead of the Silver and Black's final game in Oakland. He didn't share his preferred pre-game supersition, however, opting instead to take tequila shots with tailgating Raiders fans.

Last week: Marshawn was handing out tequila shots at a Raiders tailgate



Today: Signed with the Seahawks



Nobody like Beastmode.



(via @jake_muller) pic.twitter.com/S70EGHZTAH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

Lynch being Lynch, he joined the Seahawks ahead of the playoffs less than a week later and scored a touchdown in his return to the NFL. In all, Lynch rushed for 66 yards, four TDs and (presumably) took at least three shots in three regular-season and playoff games with Seattle last season.

The running back is a free agent and he hasn't yet officially retired, so Lynch could have a few more games -- and a few more shots -- in him before he hangs up his cleats for good.