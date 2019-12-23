Is Marshawn Lynch a possibility for the Seahawks?

The Seahawks have lost three running backs for the season in the last two weeks to injury, leaving them is a desperate spot heading into Week 17 and the postseason.

The question now becomes, is it desperate enough for them to call Marshawn Lynch?

Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times said of the possibility: “I don’t think it can be ruled out.”

The 33-year-old Lynch (he’s the one on the right in the picture) played just six games last year for the Raiders because of a core muscle injury, with 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

There were reports this offseason that he’d be interested in returning to the Raiders, but that call never came. He was recently at the Seahawks facility, but just to visit old friends.

He may or may not be interested, and he may or may not have anything left in the tank.

But the Seahawks may or may not have many better options, after losing Rashaard Penny to a torn ACL two weeks ago, and then Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) last night. They worked out Robert Turbin and Alfred Blue recently.

If nothing else, it’s worth a call to see where his head is, since that’s one of the most fascinating places in the NFL for the last decade or so.