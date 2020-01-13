Marshawn Lynch pops into Packers locker room for jersey exchange with Aaron Rodgers

There are few antics Marshawn Lynch could pull these days that would surprise us. Exhibit A was coming out of retirement to help out the Seattle Seahawks in a postseason run.

That came to an end Sunday with a 28-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers, after which Lynch made a visit to the winning locker room to share a moment with an old teammate. He and quarterback Aaron Rodgers played together at Cal in 2004 and exchanged jerseys right in the Packers’ locker room at Lambeau Field.

Marshawn Lynch just walked into the #Packers locker room with his jersey. He gave fellow Cal alum Aaron Rodgers a big hug. Rodgers took his jersey from his locker and they just went down a hallway to presumably exchange and share some words. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 13, 2020

Marshawn Lynch just walked into the #Packers locker room to congratulate Aaron Rodgers. Can’t say I’ve seen that before — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 13, 2020

#Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch paid a visit to CAL alum #Packers Aaron Rodgers to say hello and what appeared to be a jersey swap after the game. — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) January 13, 2020

The two did swap jerseys, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, and chatted in a side room after what could be their final game playing on the same field. Rogers was drafted 24th overall by the Packers in 2005 and Lynch was taken at No. 12 in 2007 by the Buffalo Bills, who reportedly engaged in talks to trade the running back to Green Bay in 2010. He instead joined the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl.

Rodgers spoke about his former teammate after the game, via ESPN:

"He is one of my all-time favorite teammates, and I only had to play one year with him," Rodgers said. "But he has just an incredible personality and charisma, and he's just so fun to be around. There was, obviously, conversation years ago about picking him up in a trade that fell through that would've been a lot of fun to play some more years together.

"But I just have a ton of respect for him in his career. He's one of those transcendent players that is so likable and so respected by so many people, and I'm just fortunate to have gotten to play with him for a year. And so we were just catching up, talking about some silly stuff that happened back in the day and seeing where he's at. He's a lot of fun to be around, and it's fun to see him."

It’s unclear if Lynch will enter back into retirement, but he did leave parting words for the younger players.

Marshawn offers up some final advice.

This man is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/u6Z2Qt55FN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 13, 2020

It’s no wonder Rodgers enjoys being around this guy so much.

Marshawn Lynch made sure he got a signed Aaron Rodgers jersey after his Seahawks season ended. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

