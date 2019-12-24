Marshawn Lynch partied with Raiders fans week before Seahawks reunion

Life came at Marshawn Lynch fast.

Eight days ago, the former Raiders running back was celebrating with fans of the Silver and Black ahead of the team's final game in Oakland, offering libations to fans to celebrate the closing of the Coliseum's narrative (H/T Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar).

Marshawn Lynch handing out shots in C lot #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/s6uQANi0EP — Ant🏁 (@AntHellaRaw) December 15, 2019

Now, in a remarkable turn of events, Lynch has returned to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks' dire situation at running back had them desperate for options in the backfield and they turned to a familiar face. Lynch's agent said Monday night that his client had reached a deal with Seattle.

Before Lynch returned home to play two seasons for the Raiders, the Oakland native spent parts of six years in Seattle. He was one of the NFL's most formidable running backs during that time, winning over Seahawks fans with his bruising style and fun personality off the field.

The man known as "Beast Mode" literally caused an earthquake with a legendary 67-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC Wild Card Game. Seahawks fans probably won't cause any tectonic movements Sunday, but seeing Lynch suit up surely would send Seattle's "12th Man" into a frenzy.

Lynch has not played in an NFL game since Oct. 14, 2018, which would definitely be a bigger concern than going from partying with Raiders fans to playing in, essentially, a playoff game in such a short amount of time. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, though, told KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday that Lynch has "been working really hard."

"He's really excited about the chance to do something and help out," Carroll told the station. "I think it's frickin' great."

Lynch has run for more yards against the 49ers than any other NFL team. The Seahawks have no other choice, but they're hoping Lynch can reach that level.

Whether or not he does, seeing Lynch suit up (at least) once more is worthy of celebration. Especially if he's the one passing out drinks.

