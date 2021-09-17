Marshawn Lynch participates in high school practice in Flint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marshawn Lynch is more than just a Seahawks legend. He’s become a cultural icon and role model for a new generation of young athletes.

Watch Lynch join a high school football team’s practice in Flint, MI.

Related

Watch: Titans CB Kristian Fulton praises Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

List

Seahawks vs. Titans: 4 important matchups to watch in Week 2

Recommended Stories