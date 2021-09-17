Marshawn Lynch participates in high school practice in Flint
Marshawn Lynch is more than just a Seahawks legend. He’s become a cultural icon and role model for a new generation of young athletes.
Watch Lynch join a high school football team’s practice in Flint, MI.
Imagine being a HS student and Super Bowl champ Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch casually pulls up to your football practice, then participates for over an hour? That’s what happened at Flint Carman-Ainsworth today. Coach Dajuan Massey described the moment as “huge for #Flint.” pic.twitter.com/EZ2J7FWNSM
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 17, 2021
