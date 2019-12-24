Marshawn Lynch officially back with Seahawks

“Beastmode” is back in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch is a Seahawk once again after signing a contract with the team on Monday night. Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced the agreement.

The Seahawks’ answer to fix their 2019 running back problems due to injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise was to resurrect the backfield that helped reach back-to-back Super Bowls. In addition to Lynch, the Seahawks also brought back Robert Turbin to fill the void created by the injuries to Carson and Prosise Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lynch had the best years of his career in Seattle from 2010-2015 as the focal point of Pete Carroll’s rushing-based offensive attack. Lynch racked up 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground with 158 receptions for 1,309 yards and eight receiving touchdowns during his 82 games played for Seattle.

Penny tore his ACL two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams. Carson sustained a fractured hip and Prosise broke his arm in the first half of Sunday’s loss to Arizona. Travis Homer was the only healthy running back by the end of the night for Seattle.

Neither Lynch or Turbin have played this season but they are familiar with most aspects of the Seahawks’ offense. Now they will be tasked with helping the team into the playoffs once again.