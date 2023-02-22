Marshawn Lynch names three former Alabama RBs as top-5 in the leagueahead of 2023 season

Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs were all early-round selections by the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Harris and Jacobs have both established themselves as dominant running backs, while Henry has been considered one of the best ball carriers in the league for a few years now.

As the backbone of their offenses, they carry a hefty responsibility of lifting those around them.

Recently, legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch joined the I am Athlete podcast and named his top-five running backs in the league for the 2023 season.

Lynch named Henry, Harris and Jacobs along with Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb as the five best running backs in the NFL.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 offseason progresses.

