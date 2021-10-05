Marshawn Lynch named first NFLPA brand chief ambassador originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Marshawn Lynch might be done playing football, but he's not leaving the game.

The former running back was named the first-ever NFLPA chief brand ambassador Tuesday afternoon.

Marshawn Lynch now will serve as the NFLPA’s first ever chief brand ambassador. In this role, Lynch will support the development of players past, present, and future both on and off the football field. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2021

Lynch will offer support and insight for the many programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to current and retired players.

“Few players have used their platforms to build leverage for both their individual success as well as the success of all players like Marshawn has -- all while remaining true to himself and his values,” NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement.

“Having him on board as our chief brand ambassador and mentor who has been in their shoes is a huge win in furthering our mission as a full-service union to our men on and off the field.”

Beast Mode spent 12 seasons in the NFL and seven years with the Seattle Seahawks, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders and was selected to five Pro Bowls.

The 35-year old has always been an advocate for players' mental health and financial stability. After the Seahawks' final game in Jan. 2020, Lynch's shared some poignant advice about finances to help younger players "take care of their chicken,"

"I'm always tryin' to make the most out'ta my time and opportunities. Ya' feel me?" Lynch said in the statement.

"By partnering with the NFLPA and working with De Smith, I can share my path, pass down what I've been through and seen, so players can see what's really out there for them and tap into all the resources that their teams, communities and the PA have available. I wanna put them in positions to be successful in every facet of their lives from building businesses based on their passions to of course takin' care of their mentals and stackin' their chicken."