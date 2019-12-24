Marshawn Lynch’s mom tweets in favor of a Beast Mode return

While the news of a Beast Mode returning to Seattle remain unofficial right now, Marshawn Lynch's mom may have just tipped their hand and given every Seahawks fan a little bit of more hope.

Let's go 24 !!!!! — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) December 24, 2019

The possibility of a Beast Mode's reunion with the Seahawks is definitely intriguing as Seattle has lost three starting running backs in the past two weeks: Rashaad Penny (ACL); Chris Carson (hip); and C.J. Prosise (arm).

Lynch played in Seattle from 2010-2015, where he made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances. He was also apart of the Seahawks team to win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. In his five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch had 1,457 carries for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The Seahawks also signed former Hawk Robert Turbin on Monday.

Turbin was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks, running for a combined 928 yards. Turbin added 43 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

It seems the signing of Lynch with the Seahawks is imminent and this seemingly put us one step closer.

