Marshawn Lynch makes a cameo in the new Westworld trailer

Beast mode, an actor? It appears Marshawn Lynch is looking to make even more "chicken."

The Seattle Seahawks running back popped up in the new Westworld Season 3 trailer that was released on Thursday. He appears at the :55 second mark.

It's unclear how much of a role Lynch plays in the HBO show, and whether he will take his talents to the screen permanently, rather than the football field.

The five-time Pro Bowler came out of retirement for a second stint with the Seattle Seahawks this season. He rushed 30 times for 67 yards and had four touchdowns in the three games while Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny were sidelined with season-ending injuries.

The Seahawks have entertained the idea of Lynch returning in 2020. Pete Carroll even hinted at the possibility of Lynch being offered special terms to stay.

We'll find out soon if the 33-year-old running back is a dual-threat actor as well. Season 3 of Westworld premieres on March 15.

