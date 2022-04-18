Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Kraken ownership group

A Seattle sports legend is joining a new team in the city. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken, according to CNBC.

Lynch isn't the only big name joining the team's ownership group. He's bringing Seattle-based rapper Macklemore on board.

Lynch told CNBC he never imagined he would have an ownership stake in a team.

“This is something I never would have imagined,” Lynch said in a statement. “I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 – I’m gonna continue to count my blessings.”

Team CEO Tod Leiweke said Lynch and Macklemore are big on "community activism," making both men ideal fits to join the Kraken's ownership group.

It's early in Lynch's tenure as a minority owner, but he seems to enjoy the new role.

Now that this has been made public, I can finally share this video of Marshawn wheeling a Zamboni at the Kraken practice facility. What a legend. https://t.co/MZLDnqdcsO pic.twitter.com/PmVewcE1tm — Brian Cobb (@brianrcobb) April 18, 2022

Lynch has strong roots in Seattle. He spent seven seasons with the Seahawks, putting up the finest seasons of his career with the team. Lynch made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team while in Seattle. He also helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2013 season.

Since his retirement, Lynch continues to be an active member of the community, not just in Seattle, but also in California, his home state.

Lynch remains a beloved figure in both places. Joining the Kraken ownership group should ensure Lynch continues to do great things in the city he can probably call his second home.