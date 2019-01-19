Marshawn Lynch lambasts President Trump in HBO interview: 'That motherf----- say a lot of s---'

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports
Marshawn Lynch isn't exactly known for being a subtle person. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Marshawn Lynch isn’t exactly known for being a subtle person. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

We don’t yet know if Marshawn Lynch will be retiring (again) after the end of what might be the Oakland Raiders’ final season in his hometown, but we do know one thing: the running back is not a fan of President Donald Trump.

Lynch joined HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher for an interview on Friday, and he treated the subject of Trump’s past criticism of him with all the grace he uses while bulldozing a linebacker.

Marshawn Lynch on Trump:  ‘That motherf—– say a lot of s—‘


Alrighty then.

Of course, that one sentence occurs in a larger context.

Why Marshawn Lynch was talking about Trump

During Lynch’s interview with Maher, the topic of the NFL’s most famous free agent, Colin Kaepernick, came up. Lynch said he still texts with Kaepernick, then noted there was a lot more going on with the NFL’s treatment of its players.

“It’s real interesting, just seeing the type of s— that has been going on with this kind of situation,” Lynch said. “At the same time, you look at a lot of the guys that’s been in the league that don’t get to come back from some other type of situations that’s not as serious as [Kaepernick’s]. Got a couple guys who get suspended for marijuana, and they don’t get the opportunity to come back.”

At that point, Maher made a joke about Lynch’s well-known marijuana consumption. He then brought up the time Lynch attracted the president’s ire, recalling that Trump called him “unpatriotic.”

“That motherf—– say a lot of s—,” Lynch said. “He called me unpatriotic, but you come to my neighborhood, where I’m from, you’ll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone, what would you call that?”

Marshawn Lynch’s history with Donald Trump

Lynch’s history with Trump begins when Lynch joined the widespread protests against racial injustice during the national anthem in 2017, taking a seat as the song played. Lynch provided further clarity on his personal politics when he wore a t-shirt reading “EVERYBODY VS TRUMP” before a game.

Such statements obviously didn’t sit well with a president that never misses an opportunity to hit back. In Nov. 2017, Trump tweeted that Lynch had committed a “great disrespect” and said the NFL needed to suspend the veteran player.


The NFL did not suspend Lynch for sitting during the anthem. The episode also didn’t seem to change Lynch’s mind much, as he was sitting during the anthem again the next season.

