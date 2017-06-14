Marshawn Lynch having positive impact on Raiders’ young RBs

Marshawn Lynch has had exactly the impact the Raiders expected so far, with the running backs’ room benefitting from his experience and wisdom.

“It’s been really cool to sit back and learn from him,” running back Jalen Richard said, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Obviously, me being as young as I am and him being as seasoned as he is, I’ve had chances to watch his highlights and stuff as I was trying to perfect my craft. To actually have him here in person and have that physicality there, talk to him after each run and see what his thoughts were, is really helpful.”

Lynch, 31, was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2007. In 10 seasons, he gained 9,112 yards.

“He’s an ‘O.G.’ [old guy] in this league,” running back DeAndre Washington said. “Been around for a long time, got a lot of experience.”