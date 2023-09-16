Marshawn Lynch hanging out with Amish people is as hilarious as you think (video)

Horse and buggy, milking cows, and more. Former Bills and NFL running back turned hilarious media man Marshawn Lynch found himself in another fun video hat has hit the internet recently.

The feature comes from NFL on Prime and can be found below:

Marshawn Lynch kickin it with Amish people is amazing 🤣🤣🤣 🎥: @MoneyLynch , @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/tu16KDG3VR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire