Marshawn Lynch greeted with cheers, Skittles in return to Seahawks end zone

Seahawks fans celebrated a Marshawn Lynch score in appropriate fashion on Sunday. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Marshawn Lynch famously loves Skittles.

Seattle Seahawks fans love Marshawn Lynch.

So when Lynch made his return to the Seattle lineup on Sunday for the first time since the 2015 season, fans were ready.

Lynch scores in 1st game back

Lynch obliged their enthusiasm with a third-quarter touchdown on a goal-line carry that Seahawks fans would loved to have seen to end Super Bowl XLIX.

When he scored, fans responded only as Seahawks fans would — by littering the end zone with Skittles.

The rain of candy required the swift work of an extensive cleanup crew that seemed ready for the the moment.

Cleaning Skittles out of the end zone #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/v74F3pSJDb — Mallory Huntington (@mallegory) December 30, 2019

Here’s guessing they don’t mind the extra work.

