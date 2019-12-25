Marshawn Lynch: “It’s a great feeling to be back”

After his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks in nearly four years, running back Marshawn Lynch took a very brief chance to speak with reporters on Tuesday.

Lynch had returned to the field apparently intent on crashing the press conference of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. But having arrived seconds too late to do so, Lynch left again before returning to the microphones assembled off the practice field for a surprise chat with assembled reporters.

Lynch was told “welcome back” and responded with “appreciate it, thank you.” He was then asked what brought him back to Seattle, which he had little interest in answering at all.

“Happy holidays. Merry New Year. Y’all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back. Thank you,” Lynch said before exiting.

The entirety of the encounter was all of 12 seconds.

Lynch was in good spirits on Tuesday being back with the team he helped lead to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in parts of six seasons in Seattle. Lynch last played for Seattle in a divisional round playoff game against the Carolina Panthers in January 2016. He retired for the next year before deciding he wanted to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders before their move to Las Vegas. Seattle facilitated a trade of Lynch to the Raiders where he spent the last two years.

His last appearance came against the Seahawks in London last October before a groin injury landed him on injured reserve.