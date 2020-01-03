Marshawn Lynch has “got the whole game plan” down this week

After his first game in 14 months, Marshawn Lynch is even more prepared for his first playoff game in four years.

The Seahawks running back, who unretired last week after the team had a rash of injuries at the position, could see even more action this week.

“He can do everything,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He’s got the whole game plan.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lynch, 33, played 23 of 75 offensive snaps against the 49ers and had 12 carries. He had only four practices leading up to that game.

He now has another week in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s system.

“I thought it would maybe take more of a toll in the first game, but it didn’t,” Carroll said. “So we’re in good shape going in.

“It really does feel different than it was a week ago at this time. We didn’t know what was going to happen, you know? We feel very confident that we’ve got a good mix in our style of runs with our guys. So, it’s a different feeling. More confidence in our guys. We know what we’ve got this time around.”

Carroll said Lynch “took all the reps that he needed to take” this week.

Rookie Travis Homer is expected to start with Lynch spelling him.