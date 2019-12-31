Marshawn Lynch felt legs get stronger throughout game in “great opportunity” against 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch had 34 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown in his first football game in over a year Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch didn’t have many holes to work with during his 12 attempts but did spring free for a 15-yard gain on his most explosive play of the evening. He also leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped Seattle pull back within striking distance of the 49ers after falling into a 13-0 hole at halftime.

“It felt good, but at the end of the day, you know, I play to win. So, (expletive). It is what it is,” Lynch said after the game.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Lynch came out of the game in good shape and felt fine after the workload he received against the 49ers.

“He took it very well,” Carroll said. “He looked good, too. He looked aggressive and tough. We didn’t get him a lot of space on a number of those carries, but when he got in, he kind of cracked it all. He really showed he can hit it. I’m anxious for him to get another week under his belt, feeling more comfortable. He was just cramming to study the whole time just so he would know what he needed to know. He’s always been a really, really smart football player. He didn’t like the feeling of not having the grasp of everything. So, he really jumped to it. I think he’ll be sharper this week.”

It took until the second half for the offense to hit it stride. They scored on three straight drives and came within a yard of scoring the game-winning score at the end of the game.

“I think we just settled down,” Lynch said. “I started to feel some legs come up underneath me. But, for the most part I think just overall, the whole situation, everybody settled down and started hitting their keys and (expletive).”

Lynch and Robert Turbin were brought back by Seattle last week to help patch the void created by the loss of Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise to injuries over the last month.

“It was a great opportunity for that,” Lynch said. “A good defense. No shortage of a challenge out there, so. At the end of the day, you feel me, it’s just all (expletive).”