Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL star, arrested for suspected DUI in Las Vegas

Oakland native Marshawn Lynch arrested for suspected DUI in Vegas

Former National Football League star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police said in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Lynch, an Oakland native who played college football at Cal Berkeley, played in the NFL from 2007 to 2019. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Raiders during his career.

