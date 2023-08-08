Marshawn Lynch is at Detroit Lions training camp practice today

The Lions have a special guest at their training camp practice today.

Here’s a look at former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch hanging out on the sidelines.

Marshawn Lynch is visiting Lions training camp today pic.twitter.com/Qig56ngauA — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 8, 2023

It’s unclear why Lynch is in Detroit today specifically. However, it may have something to do with his segments for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts. They have a regular bit during the season where Lynch visits different NFL cities and gets up to Marshawn-Lynch-type-things.

The Lions kickoff the 2023 season four weeks from Thursday on the road against the Chiefs. They’ll visit the Packers for another Thursday night road game in Week 4, but won’t have a home Thursday game until Week 12 – also against Green Bay. If the Amazon show is why he’s in town, there’s a chance we won’t get to see Lynch’s segment from Detroit until then.

With Aaron Rodgers now in the AFC, Detroit and Chicago rising and the Vikings being the Vikings, the NFC North appears to be as wide open as it’s been in a long time. Our money is on the Lions winning the division, though.

More Seahawks Wire stories

8 things we learned from the first unofficial depth chart of 2023

6 key players the Seahawks should rest during the 2023 preseason

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire