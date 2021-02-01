Marshawn Lynch broke his chair celebrating during 2021 Madden Pro Bowl appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Marshawn Lynch has entertained us on the field and off of it... and now he's entertaining us off the field while on the field. Or is it on the field off the field?

While the 2021 Pro Bowl didn't play out in its traditional format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still happened. Sort of.

On Sunday, the NFL played out the Pro Bowl on Madden 21, which featured all of this year's selections.

Additionally, current and former players competed alongside celebrities.

Among the participants was Lynch, a five-time Pro-Bowler and a man who never ceases to entertain.

Playing with Seahawks safety Jamal Adams representing the NFC West, it was Beast Mode who was the one picking off the ball.

HE BROKE HIS CHAIR!!!

The NFC cruised to a 32-12 victory with Lynch, Adams, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and NASCAR's Bubba Wallace. They bested Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Titans RB Derrick Henry as well as former WR Keyshawn Johnson and Snoop Dogg.

Of course, social media had a field day with Lynch's Pro Bowl participation.

Marshawn Lynch is a treasure we must protect at all costs https://t.co/MCqqPL6GNq — It goes over the nose (@7th_Evan) February 1, 2021

Add this hobby to the list that he's picking up over the past year. Lynch took to the ice as "Shawn Gretzky" recently.

Can't wait to see what's next!