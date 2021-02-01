Marshawn Lynch breaks chair after 2021 Madden Pro Bowl interception

Marshawn hilariously breaks chair after INT in Madden Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marshawn Lynch never ceases to provide some entertainment when he's in the public eye.

Although the 2021 Pro Bowl can't be played in its traditional format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL still found a way to put the event on through having current and former players along with celebrities compete against each other in Madden 21 with rosters featuring the 2021 Pro Bowl selections.

The Oakland native was one of the competitors in Sunday's event, and hilariously broke his gaming chair after getting an interception with the NFC squad while going up against Snoop Dogg and the AFC.

The NFC ended up cruising to a 32-12 win with Lynch, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace representing the winning side. The group took down Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson and the aforementioned Snoop Dogg for the AFC.

Even in retirement, Lynch still provides amazing sound bites and tremendous moments. Earlier this month, the five-time Pro Bowl selection took his talents to the rink, even referring to himself as "Shawn Gretzky."