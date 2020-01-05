Marshawn Lynch activates beast mode for 1st Seahawks touchdown vs. Eagles

This is why the Seattle Seahawks brought back Marshawn Lynch.

Well, that and their backfield was decimated by injury.

Late in the first half of a 3-3 playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Seahawks found themselves at first-and-goal from the five-yard line. Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer knew what to do.

Give the ball to Lynch.

Lynch stonewalled at goal line, but ...

Russell Wilson did give the ball to Lynch, who juked past the initial wave of defenders near the line of scrimmage, only to stood up at the goal line.

Beast mode is alive and well. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Except he wasn’t. Lynch, like he does, kept churning and willed his way past a wall of Eagles defenders to reach for the first touchdown of the game.

It was the exact kind of play the Seahawks surely envisioned when they signed Lynch ahead of Week 17 after the 33-year-old running back missed the entire season, seemingly in retirement.

Beast mode is indeed still alive and well.

