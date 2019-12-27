Marshawn Lynch accidentally steals Brian Schottenheimer’s seat in Seahawks team meeting

Brian Schottenheimer hadn't met Marshawn Lynch until Tuesday.

The Seahawks tweaked their schedule a bit because of Christmas. Seattle gave players Christmas Day off and opted to practice on Tuesday, which is normally the off day. Anyway, Lynch signed Monday evening, and Schottenheimer had a chance to chat with him Tuesday morning.

They met in running backs coach Chad Morton's office for brief intros and to talk shop a bit before departing for team meeting.

Lynch arrived first and picked a seat in the auditorium at the VMAC. Unknowingly, he'd sat in Schottenheimer's spot.

"I didn't really know how to react, I was like, ‘Umm, excuse me,'" Schottenheimer said. "But he was great. He was like, ‘Is this your seat?' and then he got up. I've enjoyed being around him, and the guy loves football."

Lynch figures to have a prominent role on Sunday in his return to the Seahawks. Seattle needs a win in Week 17 over the 49ers in order to win the NFC West and begin their road to the Super Bowl at home.

Nobody knows exactly how much work Lynch will see on Sunday Night Football, the coaches included. But every indication is that Lynch looks ready for whatever is needed of him.

"It's been a lot of fun just getting to know him," Schottenheimer said. "I obviously didn't know him at all. It's been fun to be around him and talk a little bit of football and see his passion for the game. It's really inspiring."

The energy at CenturyLink Field when Lynch enters the game for the first time is sure to be electric. Selfishly, I'd love it if Lynch were mic'd up for the game. Sign me all the way up for that content.

