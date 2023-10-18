Advertisement
MarShawn Lloyd Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team

Donovan James
·2 min read

USC senior running back MarShawn Lloyd was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team.

He transferred over to the Trojans after last season from South Carolina, and has boosted the USC offense.

Through seven games, Lloyd has put up 519 yards rushing on 67 carries. He has scored four touchdowns. He has caught five passes for 79 yards.

2023 REESE’S SENIOR BOWL MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

OFFENSE
QB         Jayden Daniels                  LSU
RB         MarShawn Lloyd               USC
RB         Ray Davis                          Kentucky
WR        Xavier Leggette                 South Carolina
WR        Rome Odunze                   Washington
WR        Roman Wilson                   Michigan
TE          Erick All                            Iowa
OL         Olu Fashanu                      Penn State
OL         Taliese Fuaga                    Oregon State
OL         Sedrick Van Pran               Georgia
OL         Brandon Coleman              TCU
OL         Ajani Cornelius                   Oregon

