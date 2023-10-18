MarShawn Lloyd Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team

USC senior running back MarShawn Lloyd was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team.

He transferred over to the Trojans after last season from South Carolina, and has boosted the USC offense.

Through seven games, Lloyd has put up 519 yards rushing on 67 carries. He has scored four touchdowns. He has caught five passes for 79 yards.

2023 REESE’S SENIOR BOWL MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Jayden Daniels LSU

RB MarShawn Lloyd USC

RB Ray Davis Kentucky

WR Xavier Leggette South Carolina

WR Rome Odunze Washington

WR Roman Wilson Michigan

TE Erick All Iowa

OL Olu Fashanu Penn State

OL Taliese Fuaga Oregon State

OL Sedrick Van Pran Georgia

OL Brandon Coleman TCU

OL Ajani Cornelius Oregon

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

NFL Draft Prospect Watch 👀 #USC RB MarShawn Lloyd

5’9 210lb 4.45 66 att 521 yards 7.9 ypc 👀 4 TDs (6 games) 🏈 Leads Power 5 with 31 broken tackles, 7.9 YPC 👀, and lastly 11 15+ rushes so far in 2023. His draft stock is certainly ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/eutaFVtdiS — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) October 11, 2023

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire