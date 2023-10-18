MarShawn Lloyd Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team
USC senior running back MarShawn Lloyd was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team.
He transferred over to the Trojans after last season from South Carolina, and has boosted the USC offense.
Through seven games, Lloyd has put up 519 yards rushing on 67 carries. He has scored four touchdowns. He has caught five passes for 79 yards.
2023 REESE’S SENIOR BOWL MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Jayden Daniels LSU
RB MarShawn Lloyd USC
RB Ray Davis Kentucky
WR Xavier Leggette South Carolina
WR Rome Odunze Washington
WR Roman Wilson Michigan
TE Erick All Iowa
OL Olu Fashanu Penn State
OL Taliese Fuaga Oregon State
OL Sedrick Van Pran Georgia
OL Brandon Coleman TCU
OL Ajani Cornelius Oregon
NFL Draft Prospect Watch 👀 #USC RB MarShawn Lloyd
5’9 210lb 4.45
66 att 521 yards 7.9 ypc 👀 4 TDs (6 games)
🏈 Leads Power 5 with 31 broken tackles, 7.9 YPC 👀, and lastly 11 15+ rushes so far in 2023.
His draft stock is certainly ⬆️
— Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) October 11, 2023
