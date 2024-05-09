MarShawn Lloyd makes strong first impression on Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made some big changes with their running back room this offseason, letting Aaron Jones walk to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, then bringing in Josh Jacobs on a four-year, $48 million deal and also taking MarShawn Lloyd from USC in the third round of the NFL draft.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was impressed with the speed displayed by third-round pick and former Trojan MarShawn Lloyd during the team’s two-day rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Packers Wire has more on this and related developments with Lloyd in Green Bay:

“I liked his speed. I liked his speed a lot. He had some good runs where you saw his burst. He’s got good vision. I’m really excited about that out of the backfield,” Stenavich said Monday.

While the Packers signed veteran Josh Jacobs and brought back A.J. Dillon, Stenavich said he wants Lloyd and his explosiveness on the field right away as a rookie.

“I would like to get him out there as much as possible,” Stenavich said. “He’s got a skill set that’s different than A.J. as far as his speed. He’s not quite the bruiser, but he’s got a different skill set. It’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and see what he can do. I think he’ll add a good explosive element to the offense.”

MarShawn Lloyd would be a Top-15 Dynasty RB for me if there were no Josh Jacobs in GB. Lloyd was highly-recruited (4-stars; 95 Prospect Grade). He’s big (5’9”/220), he’s fast (4.46 40), he’s strong (25 bench reps). He’s great after contact (4.0 & 3.9 YAC/attempt in 2 seasons… pic.twitter.com/yzpjQjzszh — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) May 7, 2024

