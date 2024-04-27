What Marshawn Kneeland said after he was picked by the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys selected Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday. After he was selected, he joined a conference call with the Cowboys media. Here’s the transcript:







On level of communication with the Cowboys before the draft:

“We had decent communication.”

On if he met with the Cowboys at the combine and how many times he met with them:

“I met with them….I’m pretty sure I had an informal with them at the combine. I don’t believe I had a visit with them though.”

On if he was surprised to get a call:

“Yes.”

On what was his initial reaction after the surprise went away:

“Definitely excited. Just obviously very surprised like…Whoa I just got picked. I’m just excited and happy to be here.”

On playing with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence:

“Very excited. Glad to be able to go there and work with some talented guys and be able to go in there and do what I can.”

On what role the Cowboys said he’ll have this year:

“We didn’t specifically go over it too much. I’m assuming probably defensive line; move around there. Wherever they need me.”

On how close he was to transferring:

“Very close actually. I was committed to Colorado before I decided to come back [to Western Michigan].”

On why he came back to Western Michigan:

“They kept Espo [defensive coordinator Lou Esposito]. They kept our strength staff, Grant Geib. I said I needed it done if I was going to come back to play Group of Five.”

On the type of player he is:

“Violence. Physical, high-motor, high-effort. Always find a way to get to the ball.”

On why it is quiet in the background:

“I took a step outside. It was a little loud inside.”

On how familiar he was with DeMarcus Lawrence’s game:

“Decently. As much as anybody else I’d say.”

On what he likes about his game…

“He hits. He’s obviously been (inaudible).”