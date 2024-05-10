Marshawn Kneeland adds the right kind of chaos to the Cowboys’ defensive line

Last season under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Cowboys ran some kind of stunt or game on their defensive line on 292 of their 1,159 defensive snaps. That 25.2% rate was one of the league’s highest, and while it’s unlikely that new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer (who also ran Dallas’ defense from 2000 through 2006) will be that volatile with his fronts, the 2021 Vikings did run 158 stunts in Zimmer’s last season as head coach there. And in an NFL where gap versatility is the order of the day, every defense should aspire to have as many multi-position “jokers” as possible.

The Cowboys already have one of the best in Micah Parsons, who can beat opposing blockers everywhere from head-over nose to wide-9 end, and can also beat offenses off-ball. Now, with the addition of Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland with the 56th overall pick in the second round, they have two.

Last season for the Broncos, Kneeland totaled six sacks, 37 total pressures, 38 solo tackles, and 35 stops, and he did it all over the line, with all kinds of attacking techniques.

The @dallascowboys now have two premium edge-rushers who can also win to the pocket as off-ball spinners: Micah Parsons, and… 6' 3", 267-pound Marshawn Kneeland. Blocking these guys could be a problem! pic.twitter.com/NH5VmlApKo — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 10, 2024

“The number one thing about him is the high effort and motor that he plays with,” Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay said of Kneeland. “Then to be talented, physically talented enough to play at this level. We noticed him early on. [Brett] Maxie is the area scout who brought him to our attention early, and the more you watch him, the more you see NFL traits and the traits that we are looking for on the defensive side; playing hard all the time and having the ability to rush the passer outside and inside. We’ve talked about it before, as hard as DLaw [DeMarcus Lawrence] played at Boise State, there are some similarities there. That is what we thought about him.”

New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" on @TheNFLWire — New @dallascowboys DL Marshawn Kneeland dominated at Western Michigan and at the Senior Bowl. How one of our favorite players in this draft class will be used in his new defense. pic.twitter.com/mam5qx9yZp — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 1, 2024

Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Michigan PLUSES — Gap-shooting edge-rusher who can quickly work from outside the tackle to the center, and will move to the pocket quickly. — Can win everywhere from an edge alignment to head-over nose tackle. — Relentless disruptor who… pic.twitter.com/aFJFEoSl4o — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 8, 2024

