Marshall vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Marshall vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Marshall (2-1), Troy (1-2)

Marshall vs Troy Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

What was that?

Marshall pulled off the stunner against Notre Dame, everyone was fired up, and then came the three giveaways and the total meltdown in the secondary in a strange loss at Bowling Green.

The team is still strong.

The running game continues to be fantastic, the defense is better than it showed against the Falcons, and the team has the right mix to get out of a tough road game like this alive.

The Troy defense is awful on third downs, it doesn’t run the ball a lick, and it’s about to get pounded on by the Herd backs.

But …

Why Troy Will Win

Bowling Green has a good passing game, but should it have hit the Herd for 300 yards and four scores? Maybe.

Gunnar Watson is about to find out.

The Troy offense did enough to beat Appalachian State, and so did the D up until the final play in the brutal 32-28 last second loss.

Appalachian State has a great ground game, and it was kept from going off. The Troy defensive front should be able to hold up against the Herd, Watson and the passing game will push for 300 yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Will the lack of a Trojan running game matter? It won’t help, but the defense will come up with a strong performance at home with two takeaways and a good game against the Marshall rushing attack.

Story continues

It’ll come down to the final few drives, and …

Troy’s heart will get broken for the second week in a row, but this time it’ll be on a field goal.

Marshall vs Troy Prediction, Line

Marshall 26, Troy 24

Line: Marshall -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Marshall vs Troy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

