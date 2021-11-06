Marshall vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Marshall vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Marshall (5-3), Florida Atlantic (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Marshall vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

Well there we go.

Marshall is on a three-game winning streak with the running game kicking it all in against FIU, the passing game rolling against North Texas, and with the turnovers not quite as bad after losing to Middle Tennessee with six giveaways.

Florida Atlantic’s offense is too inconsistent. The offensive line allows too many plays behind the line, the running game hasn’t been able to do enough against anyone but the mediocre, and now it deals with a Marshall D that generates a whole lot of pressure.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Which offense will show up?

When it’s balanced and the ground game is rocking, Florida Atlantic wins. When it gets stuffed, it has a problem.

It’s 4-0 when getting to close to 200 yards on the ground – and it beat UTEP last week even though it struggled to do anything offensively. Marshall stuffed FIU, but gave up over 200 rushing yards in four straight games before last week.

The defense has been great at taking the ball away over the last few games, it’s +2 on the year in turnover margin, and it only had real issues with turnovers once, going -3 in the loss to UAB.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the battle for the Conference USA East title … for now, at least until WKU has more to say about it.

Story continues

Both teams have been wildly inconsistent and both have a ton of problems, but Marshall’s offense will be stronger on the road to overcome a rough day by the run D.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Marshall vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Lines

Marshall 31, Florida Atlantic 26

Line: Marshall -1.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings