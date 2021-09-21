Marshall vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, September 23

Marshall vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Marshall (2-1) vs Appalachian State (1-2) Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

Grant Wells keeps on throwing well.

The Marshall quarterback might have a bit of an interception problem, but he threw for 433 yards in the 42-38 loss to East Carolina. Rasheen Ali ran for 189 yards and three scores, and the offense looked great.

The defense struggled, but ECU has the offense to explode and the Herd will be much, much stronger as the season goes on. This was more of a blip than a real concern.

The Herd offensive line has been a rock in pass protection so far, and the defensive side has been a killer behind the line with five sacks last week and 16.5 in the three games.

However …

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Appalachian State beat East Carolina in the opener 33-19.

The Mountaineers had Miami in trouble in a close loss two weeks ago, and it got a nice scrimmage in with a 44-10 win over Elon last week.

Yeah, the Marshall turnovers are a thing.

Wells is just that good a quarterback to wing it around against anyone, but the Herd have lost the ball three times in each of the first three games. The high-powered attack and strong defense usually make up for it, but the mistakes were the difference against ECU.

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Be careful here.

Story continues

It’ll be easy to think ECU-beat-Marshall-and-App-State-beat-ECU and assume this will be a wipeout at home, but this really is a good Herd team that’s good enough to push for the Conference USA title.

If the offense can just chill a wee bit on the mistakes, the firepower is there to pull this off.

This will likely be a lower scoring game than it might seem, and Appalachian State isn’t above giving the ball a way here and there, too.

However, the Mountaineers will be just a bit stronger with their ball security and the defense will hold up against the barrage of passing yards coming their way.

It’ll be a fun one to kickoff the weekend.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 26, Marshall 20

Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings