Marshall stuns No. 8 Notre Dame: 5 takeaways

And with Marshall’s 26-15 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday the host Fighting Irish have suffered their most embarrassing loss since?

2016 Duke?

2014 Northwestern?

2011 South Florida?

2010 Tulsa?

Hell, 2009 Connecticut or 2008 Syracuse?

Whatever the correct answer is, nobody outside the Marshall locker and parts of its fan-base had the Thundering Herd walking out of Notre Dame Stadium with a win but here we are.

So what went so wrong for Notre Dame on Saturday and what happens now that the Irish are an incredibly unlikely 0-2?

Here are five instant takeaways from Marshall’s stunning 26-15 victory at Notre Dame.

5. Out-physicaled

One of the reasons I was high on Notre Dame this year and saw the Irish as a legit College Football Playoff threat was because I thought they were going to be great on the line on both sides of the ball. Through two weeks you’ve seen Ohio State ware them down and do whatever they wanted in the fourth quarter and saw Marshall pound their way to a 220-yard rushing performance (219 technically but -1 of that came on the kneel down to end it).

It’s one thing to get beat, it’s another to be pushed around and Marshall did exactly that this week.

4. Where is Chris Tyree?

It’s fitting that the only picture our servers have of Chris Tyree from Saturday are those of him in pregame warmups (above). Why?

Tyree had all of five touches on Saturday, a number that is way too low. I know he’s not the biggest of running backs but what happened to those talks of him adding 10 pounds of muscle?

The offense was bad all day and we’ll work to figure out all the reasons why but Tyree not having a rushing attempt until the final seconds of the first half didn’t help things.

3. Marshall's enormous third down conversion

It was an ugly first 50 minutes of the game for Notre Dame but it appeared the tide had at least been turned and worst case scenario was going to be avoided. Despite the awful start, Notre Dame led 15-12 with just under 10 minutes to play and had Marshall backed up at 3rd and 9 from their own seven yard line. The Herd drew up a pass to tight end Devin Miller that was his only reception on the day and perhaps the biggest play considering what came after it. Miller went for 11 yards. Five plays later Khalan Labron busted a 42-yard run to set the Herd up for a go-ahead score.

It wasn’t pretty before that third down conversation but it was never the same after.

2. Tyler Buchner Growing Pains

Tyler Buchner is young, has played football for a long while. but hasn’t had the most experience. We can discuss what he may be one day but what he is right now is a flawed quarterback that isn’t going to be the reason Notre Dame wins many games. The offensive line hasn’t been as advertised but even when Buchner had a clean pocket Saturday there were overthrows and what should have been huge plays, any of which a connection on could have gone a long way in at least earning Notre Dame a win. The fact is Buchner is what you expect most first year starters to be, especially ones that don’t have the same amount of reps as Buchner, who lost significant time in high school to an injury as well as a year because of COVID. That said, it can’t be all on Buchner to fix this offense and…

1. There are issues all over the offense

We’ll get to the defense later tonight or perhaps on Sunday a bit but let’s face it: this offense is not good. Not in any way is it good as all levels struggle mightily.

The offensive line is simply getting beat more than it’s winning which makes life extremely difficult the rest of the offense. However, as stated above there were opportunities for big hitters that didn’t come to be. Overthrows, drops, passes falling through hands, and an inability to run the ball all equal an offense that is going to have trouble moving the ball against anyone, let alone some of the tougher teams Notre Dame still has to face.

Where do things go for this team now?

After College Football Playoff dreams and a New Year’s Six bowl was dashed Saturday, Marcus Freeman has the difficult task of keeping his locker room controlled in what will certainly be some tough days to come as everything regarding this football team is worthy of being questioned right now.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

