Marshall posts emotional win on 50th anniversary of horrific plane crash

Saturday's game meant more to Marshall. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

On Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed during its approach to Huntington, West Virginia. Among the 75 people on the plane were 37 players on the Marshall football team, eight members of the coaching staff including head coach Rick Tolley and several others associated with the team.

None survived the crash.

Fifty years later to the day, Marshall’s football — long risen from the ashes — continued an undefeated season with an emphatic and emotional win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Marshall honors fallen team 50 years after crash

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells posted 336 passing yards with five touchdown passes to lead the way, highlighted by this bomb to break a 7-7 tie:

Willie Johnson hauls in a 44 yard bomb to set up a Hayden Hagler TD catch as @HerdFB retakes the lead!



🖥 > @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/RpIeNBRIxc — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 14, 2020

It was all Marshall from there, with the Thundering Herd eventually winning 42-14. The redshirt freshman QB specifically pointed the importance of the day after the game.

From ESPN:

"We knew that this game was going to mean so much to this fan base and this community," Wells said "That's huge, no matter wherever we're playing or whoever we're playing. The fact that we could do this on the 50th anniversary is amazing.''

Marshall played the game wearing special black uniforms with the No. 75 on the side of its helmets, in honor of the 75 who died. Four surviving members of the 1970 team were in attendance as well.

As the players walked off the field, the players hoisted their helmets in honor of the victims of the crash.

A day of remembrance. A day of celebration. A @HerdFB win. pic.twitter.com/r4cDtT1VpE — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 14, 2020

The night before the game, Marshall players also visited the team memorial. Players traditionally make the trip before the start of the season, but it had to be delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Story continues

A special visit to Spring Hill Cemetery and the Marshall Memorial before tomorrow’s game.



For them. #WeAreMarshall x #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/lKbFcmOEsU — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) November 14, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: