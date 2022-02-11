Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss leaving C-USA in June as Sun Belt awaits

Conference USA is losing three schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all announced Friday that they would be leaving the conference in June. The three schools had previously announced their intentions to head to the Sun Belt at the end of the 2023 school year.

“The University first advised Conference USA in early December 2021 of the university’s plans to terminate its membership in June 2022," Southern Miss wrote in a statement. "Since then, the university has clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the conference. The university has from the outset expressed its desire to work with Conference USA to achieve an amicable separation, including offering to cooperate to ensure that all remaining conference members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the university competes. Conference USA has so far refused to discuss any such arrangement with the university.”

Marshall's statement echoed the sentiments expressed by Southern Miss.

Conference USA was hit hard by conference realignment in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their departures from the Big 12 to the SEC. After the Big 12 moved to add Houston, Cincinnati and UCF from the American, the AAC announced that it was adding six teams from Conference USA.

The Big 12 has hopes of adding the three AAC teams and BYU in 2023 no matter what Texas and Oklahoma do. The AAC will likely add the six teams from Conference USA if and when its three members join the Big 12.

Now Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss hope to join James Madison in the Sun Belt in 2022. James Madison announced earlier this month that it would join the Sun Belt in the fall as it moves up from the second-tier FCS level of college football.

There will likely be some serious legal wrangling between the three departing C-USA members and the conference after Friday's announcement. Conference USA announced in November that Liberty and New Mexico State would be joining the conference along with Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State in 2023. The latter two schools are currently FCS members and the former two schools are independents in college football with football schedules full of contracts with other FBS opponents.

Story continues

Liberty, for example, has games against BYU, Arkansas, UConn and Virginia Tech on the schedule in the second half of the season in addition to games at Southern Miss and Old Dominion.

Conference USA, meanwhile, had not yet announced a conference schedule for the 2022 season. It could conceivably play as an 11-team league in 2022 assuming none of the teams bound for the AAC leaves at the end of the current school year.