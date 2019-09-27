Marshall Newhouse’s illness the latest hit for Patriots line

No disrespect to Marshall Newhouse (here comes the disrespect), but Marshall Newhouse being sick probably shouldn’t be headline news.

But in the current state of the Patriots offensive line, it’s a much bigger deal.

Via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the journeyman tackle (he split last year between the Bills and the Panthers, and the Patriots are his eighth NFL team) missed practice yesterday with an illness. He was limited Wednesday, so his participation today will be telling.

Newhouse started at left tackle last week, replacing Isaiah Wynn, who was placed on injured reserve because of a turf toe injury. Wynn won’t be eligible to return until Week 11. Newhouse started at right tackle in Week Two, replacing Marcus Cannon (who has since returned from a shoulder injury).

If Newhouse can’t play this week, the Patriots will be down to Korey Cunningham or Caleb Benenoch. Cunningham was picked up in an August trade, and Benenoch signed on Sept. 17.

The Patriots have been fortunate that their interior line (left guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras, and right guard Shaq Mason) have been able to start every game this year, but that is only after center David Andrews was placed on IR because of blood clots in his lungs.

It’s all a challenge for veteran line coach Dante Scarnecchia, and comes at a time when they’re still dealing with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the weekly issues at receiver (injury related and otherwise) to force adjustments throughout.