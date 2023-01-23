Marshall Manning supports Eagles over uncle Eli’s Giants at playoff game

Peyton Manning and his son, Marshall, attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff game against the New York Giants on Saturday evening.

Eli Manning, Peyton’s brother and Marshall’s uncle, played for the Giants from 2004-2019, winning two Super Bowls. Eli struggled against Philadelphia, New York’s big rival, posting a 10-21 record against them.

Despite the family rivalry with the Eagles, Marshall showed up to the game rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey. Ouch.

Sorry, Eli!

Peyton Manning took his son on a road trip to see Eagles Giants. His son is wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey not a Giants jersey for Uncle Eli 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KVJWCR2sD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

Thankfully, Eli has demonstrated that he has thick skin — and a good sense of humor.

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

The son of one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks of all time, Marshall has practically grown up on a football field.

30 photos of Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, experiencing the NFL https://t.co/p2DumL8d2z — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) November 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time Marshall has put personal fandom over family history.

Peyton’s final game against the Kansas City Chiefs was an ugly 29-13 loss in 2015. Peyton had a heated rivalry with KC during his four years as the Denver Broncos’ quarterback from 2012-2015.

Despite his father’s rivalry with the Chiefs, Marshall is a big fan of Patrick Mahomes.

The kid likes winners.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire