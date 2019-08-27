Marshall Faulk: Zeke’s “fitness is great,” but can’t simulate contact

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk had a mission in mind for his trip to Cabo for workouts with Ezekiel Elliott, but he didn’t accomplish it.

Faulk told Rich Eisen last week that he was “going down to try and make him throw up,” but texted Eisen this week to say the Cowboys running back “met the challenge and didn’t puke.” Faulk also texted with Ed Werder of ESPN about the work that he did with Elliott while his holdout continues into the final week of the preseason.

“His fitness is great, but playing in games is different,” Faulk said. “My job is to close that gap with putting him in active game situations. The only thing we can’t simulate is the contact.”

Werder asked Faulk if he thought Elliott would take his holdout into the regular season and Faulk responded by asking if “the Cowboys willing to have him miss games” because they don’t want to make him the league’s highest-paid running back. As of now, the answer has been yes and that leaves Elliott in Mexico with just over a week to go before the Cowboys face the Giants in Week One.